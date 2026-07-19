Moderate 5.6 earthquake hits central Peru with no reported damage

19 July 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or structural damage, although authorities continue to monitor the situation for any potential aftershocks or further developments.

The earthquake's epicenter was located approximately 131 kilometers southeast of Huancayo, a city with a population of more than 300,000, while the hypocenter was recorded at a depth of 22 kilometers.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Peru on Sunday, according to seismic monitoring authorities, AzerNEWS reports.

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