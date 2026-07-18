Researchers explore new way to slow lung cancer

18 July 2026 23:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

American researchers have identified two naturally occurring molecules that may help slow the progression of the most common form of lung cancer, AzerNEWS reports.

The findings were published in the scientific journal FASEB BioAdvances.

The researchers studied non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells and found that restoring the levels of two microRNAs—microRNA-15a (miR-15a) and microRNA-16 (miR-16)—reduced the production of proteins that tumors need for rapid growth.

According to the study, these small molecules play a crucial role in regulating gene activity and help control the processes of cell growth and division. By restoring their normal levels, scientists believe it may be possible to inhibit tumor development and open new avenues for targeted cancer therapies.

The researchers noted that further studies will be needed to evaluate the clinical potential of this approach before it can be translated into treatments for patients.

Image: Leah Millis / Reuters