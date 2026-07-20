Spain receive FIFA World Cup 2026 Trophy after victory over Argentina [PHOTOS]

20 July 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Spain's national football team has been awarded the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy after becoming champions of the tournament, which was jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, AzerNEWS reports.

Spain defeated Argentina 1–0 after extra time in the final at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The decisive goal was scored by Ferran Torres in the 106th minute, securing Spain's second World Cup title.

The gold medals and the trophy were presented to the world champions by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and representatives of the host nations. Spain captain Rodri lifted the trophy as his team celebrated a historic triumph.

Argentina, the defending champions, received silver medals after a closely contested final. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez played a key role in keeping Argentina in the match, making several important saves as Spain controlled much of the game.

The 2026 World Cup marked the first edition of the tournament featuring 48 teams, expanding the competition and creating a record-breaking format with more participating nations and matches. Spain's victory added another major achievement to the country’s football history after their previous World Cup triumph in 2010.

The final brought the curtain down on the largest World Cup in history, with Spain emerging as champions after a dramatic extra-time victory over one of the tournament's strongest teams.

Photo: Courtesy of FIFA's official Facebook page