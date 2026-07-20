President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany on official visit [PHOTOS]
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in the Federal Republic of Germany for an official visit.
A guard of honor was lined up at Airport Berlin Brandenburg "Willy Brandt" in honor of the head of state.
The President of Azerbaijan was welcomed by officials.
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