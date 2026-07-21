Europe's new reality brings Baku, Berlin closer than ever [ANALYSIS]

21 July 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Europe's largest economy is undergoing one of the most profound structural adjustments in its post-war history. After decades of building its prosperity on inexpensive Russian energy, strong exports to China and integrated global supply chains, Germany has been forced to rethink the foundations of its economic model.

The figures illustrate the scale of this challenge. Germany's economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in 2023 and by a further 0.2 per cent in 2024, marking the country's longest period of economic stagnation in decades. Industrial production remains below pre-pandemic levels, while manufacturing giants from BASF to Volkswagen have repeatedly warned about rising energy costs and weakening international competitiveness. At the same time, Berlin has committed hundreds of billions of euros to modernising infrastructure, accelerating the green transition and strengthening industrial resilience. So, President Ilham Aliyev's current visit comes at a particularly significant moment for Germany itself.

Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan has become considerably more valuable than simply another supplier of natural gas.

For Berlin, Azerbaijan addresses three strategic priorities simultaneously: energy security, supply chain resilience and access to emerging Eurasian markets. Very few countries can offer all three.

Energy remains the most obvious dimension. Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany has invested heavily in diversifying gas imports, replacing Russian pipeline supplies with LNG purchases and new long-term partnerships. Azerbaijan's growing role within the Southern Gas Corridor fits perfectly into this strategy.

The long-term gas supply agreement between SOCAR and Germany's Uniper, running until 2045, together with strategic cooperation involving SEFE, demonstrates that Berlin increasingly views Azerbaijan as part of Germany's long-term energy architecture rather than simply an emergency alternative. As Azerbaijani gas reaches more European markets, Germany gains greater confidence that its industrial sector will be less vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.

However, the relationship extends well beyond hydrocarbons.

Germany's economy remains overwhelmingly export-oriented. Exports account for around 43 per cent of German GDP, making uninterrupted logistics one of Berlin's foremost economic priorities. The disruption of traditional trade routes following the war in Ukraine, combined with instability in the Red Sea and Middle East, has dramatically increased the importance of alternative Eurasian transport corridors.

This is precisely where Azerbaijan's strategic value becomes apparent.

Located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan has obviously become the central hub of the Middle Corridor, connecting European manufacturers with Central Asian markets while bypassing geopolitical bottlenecks. Therefore, for German industry, this corridor is no longer simply a transport alternative; it represents economic insurance.

The Middle Corridor offers German companies more reliable access to Kazakhstan's rare earth minerals, Uzbekistan's industrial resources and wider Central Asian markets that are expected to become increasingly important as Europe diversifies supply chains away from excessive dependence on China. Azerbaijan's investments in the Port of Baku, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and multimodal logistics infrastructure position the country as the indispensable bridge connecting these markets with Europe.

This explains why President Aliyev's meetings with German business leaders have become an established feature of every visit to Berlin. These discussions increasingly focus on investment opportunities in sectors extending far beyond oil and gas, including logistics, advanced manufacturing, digital technologies, pharmaceuticals, industrial automation and renewable energy.

Germany remains one of the world's leading exporters of industrial machinery, engineering technologies and green innovation. For Azerbaijan, cooperation with German companies offers access to cutting-edge technologies that support economic diversification. For Germany, Azerbaijan provides an expanding investment destination and a gateway into one of the world's fastest developing regions.

Green energy offers perhaps the clearest example of this mutual complementarity.

Germany aims to generate 80 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, requiring enormous investment in new technologies, electricity networks and hydrogen infrastructure. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, is rapidly developing solar and wind projects with the ambition of becoming a regional exporter of green electricity.

Rather than competing, the two economies are increasingly complementary. Germany contributes advanced technology, engineering expertise and financing, while Azerbaijan offers abundant renewable resources, favourable geography and expanding export infrastructure. This creates opportunities not only for bilateral investment but also for joint participation in Europe's broader energy transition.

Viewed through this wider economic lens, the Azerbaijani President's visit is not simply another diplomatic engagement. It rather reflects Germany's recognition that long-term economic competitiveness increasingly depends upon diversified partnerships extending beyond Western Europe.

The relationship between Berlin and Baku has therefore evolved from one centred largely on energy into a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing industrial cooperation, logistics, digital transformation, green technologies, infrastructure investment and regional connectivity.

In essence, President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Germany features the emergence of a new strategic partnership shaped not by short-term political considerations, but by long-term economic and geopolitical realities. As Europe adapts to a world facing significant turbulence, Azerbaijan has established itself as one of Germany's most valuable partners in the wider Eurasian region. The relationship now extends far beyond natural gas, encompassing logistics, green energy, advanced technologies, industrial cooperation and regional connectivity. The significance of this visit therefore lies not only in the agreements that may be reached today, but in its role in defining the future architecture of Europe-Eurasia relations for decades to come.