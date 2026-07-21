Chechen AfD member vows to 'march on Germany' after Ukraine war

21 July 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

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Chechen-born political activist Noah Krieger, also known as Murad Dadaev, has announced the creation of a military unit composed of German citizens that he claims will fight alongside Russian forces, AzerNEWS reports.

Krieger, a member of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, made the announcement on Instagram, saying the unit would be named "Krieger"—the German word for "warrior"—and would consist of Germans who support Russia. He did not disclose the number of participants, the unit's legal status, or how it would be integrated into the Russian military.

In his post, Krieger criticized the German government for supporting Ukraine and vowed to "march on Germany" once the war in Ukraine ends.

"We will no longer tolerate our government betraying us and sending our tax money to Ukraine. We will demand that this money be returned and invest it in building our country," he wrote, adding that he hoped Germany would "break with America once and for all."

He further claimed that after the war, "300 German men in full combat gear" could stand in front of the Reichstag to "liberate" Germany from its current leadership.

In a separate post, Krieger shared the Wehrmacht-era slogan Gott mit uns ("God with us").

Born in Chechnya, Krieger later moved to Germany, where he became active in far-right political circles and was associated with the AfD. Following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, he publicly backed Moscow's policies while criticizing Ukraine and the German government.

With more than 400,000 Instagram followers, Krieger has gained prominence through nationalist rhetoric, including calls to deport people who "cannot behave themselves" and to "cleanse Germany of all the unworthy."

Earlier this year, the AfD launched an internal investigation into Krieger over his alleged ties to the Chechen leadership, reportedly with the intention of expelling him from the party. He subsequently left Germany for Russia.

Since arriving in Russia, Krieger has visited the Chechen Parliament, met with senior security officials linked to Chechen Head Ramzan Kadyrov, and taken part in firearms training. He also presented a Luftwaffe dagger bearing a swastika to Chechnya's Deputy Prime Minister Akhmed Dudaev.

Since early July, Krieger has posted photos and videos of himself wearing a Russian military uniform, claiming to have traveled to Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine and expressing support for the Russian armed forces.

Earlier this month, he also received the Russian medal "For Military Valour," awarded by the commander of the Storm unit, a formation established by Russia's Defense Ministry from prison recruits. The medal was presented on July 2, the same day Krieger first published footage from occupied Ukrainian territory.