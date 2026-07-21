Azerbaijani-German documents signed in Berlin

21 July 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

During the event, the Joint Declaration on the Establishment and Operation of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council was also signed.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz signed the "Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany".

A signing ceremony of German-Azerbaijani documents was held in Berlin on July 21, AzerNEWS reports.

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