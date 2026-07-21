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Tuesday, July 21, 2026

Fertilizer output drops as Azerbaijan's urea production declines

21 July 2026 19:36 (UTC+04:00)
Fertilizer output drops as Azerbaijan's urea production declines
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Ukraine remained the largest destination for Azerbaijani urea exports during the reporting period, while India emerged as one of the country's key new export markets.

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