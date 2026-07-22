Donald Trump approves US-Saudi nuclear technology agreement

22 July 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

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US President Donald Trump has approved a nuclear energy cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Associated Press (AP).

The agreement, which is expected to remain in force for 30 years, includes the participation of US companies in the development and implementation of the kingdom's civilian nuclear energy program.

According to the sources, the deal could eventually allow Saudi Arabia to establish a uranium enrichment facility following joint research and development efforts between the two countries.

However, the agreement reportedly does not include safeguards that Washington had previously considered essential to prevent nuclear materials from being diverted for weapons-related purposes.

The White House has not yet issued an official statement confirming or commenting on the reported approval of the agreement.