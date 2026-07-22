Azerbaijan celebrates 151 years of its National Press

22 July 2026 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

July 22 marks the 151st anniversary of the founding of Azerbaijan's national press, AzerNEWS reports.

The historic date commemorates the launch of Ekinchi (The Cultivator), the first Azerbaijani-language newspaper established by the renowned intellectual and educator Hasan bey Zardabi in 1875.

Since 1991, July 22 has been officially celebrated in Azerbaijan as National Press Day, honoring the legacy of the country's journalism and the generations of journalists who have contributed to its development.

Although Ekinchi published only 56 issues during its short existence from July 22, 1875, until September 1877, its influence on Azerbaijani society was profound and long-lasting. The newspaper became a pioneering platform for education, enlightenment, and the exchange of ideas, reaching both the country’s intellectual circles and ordinary citizens.

The publication attracted contributions from many prominent writers, thinkers, and public figures of the time, who recognized its vital role in raising social awareness and promoting knowledge. However, its growing influence alarmed the authorities of Tsarist Russia, which viewed the newspaper's efforts to educate the population and encourage awareness of social and political issues with suspicion. As a result, Ekinchi was eventually forced to cease publication.

Over the decades, Azerbaijani journalism has experienced numerous challenges, transformations, and periods of revival, consistently serving as a reflection of society and a platform for public dialogue.

One of the most significant milestones came in August 1998, when media censorship was abolished in Azerbaijan. The decree signed by President Heydar Aliyev on August 16, 1998, "On Measures to Ensure Freedom of Speech, Thought and Information in the Republic of Azerbaijan," marked a new era for the country's media landscape by strengthening press freedom and creating conditions for further media development.

Today, Azerbaijan's media sector continues to evolve, with a wide range of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms contributing to the modern information environment. Online journalism has become an increasingly important part of the country's media ecosystem, reflecting global trends in communication and technology.

The celebration of National Press Day, state initiatives supporting media organizations, programs aimed at improving journalists' social welfare, and recognition of outstanding media professionals demonstrate continued attention to the development of the press and the protection of journalism as a public institution.

As part of efforts to enhance journalists' social conditions, two residential buildings were constructed for media workers. President Ilham Aliyev participated in ceremonies in 2013 and 2017 where apartments were awarded to journalists in recognition of their professional contributions.

Freedom of speech and freedom of the press, enshrined as fundamental principles in Azerbaijan's Constitution, have played an important role in strengthening the media sector and establishing it as an essential element of public life. Azerbaijani journalists remain among the key contributors to this ongoing evolution.

In 2020, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order marking the 145th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, followed by another order in 2025 dedicated to the 150th anniversary celebrations.

A further step in media modernization came on January 12, 2021, when President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on deepening media reforms in Azerbaijan.

The decree led to the establishment of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, aimed at supporting media growth, strengthening institutional frameworks, and encouraging innovation and the use of advanced information and communication technologies in journalism.

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