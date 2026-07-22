Hikmet Hajiyev highlights growing role of Azerbaijani media on National Press Day

22 July 2026 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s media will continue to strengthen its position in the global information space while remaining committed to its principles and contributing to the promotion of patriotism, national solidarity, and the protection of national interests.

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, made the remarks in a message shared on the "X" social media platform on the occasion of National Press Day in Azerbaijan.

He noted that Azerbaijani society is celebrating another anniversary of the country’s national press, whose foundation dates back to July 22, 1875, when prominent educator and journalist Hasan bey Zardabi established the first Azerbaijani-language newspaper.

According to Hajiyev, the development path of Azerbaijan’s press represents an example of genuine patriotism, commitment to statehood values, and tireless efforts for national progress.

He said that media policies implemented under the leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev since the mid-1990s created conditions for ensuring freedom of speech and access to information, promoting pluralism of opinions, and developing a strong and professional media sector.

Hajiyev emphasized that the continuation of these policies and subsequent reforms have enabled Azerbaijani media to adapt to modern challenges and expand its influence in the global information environment.

He highlighted the role of Azerbaijani media during the 44-day war in 2020, saying that journalists demonstrated patriotism and solidarity by helping communicate Azerbaijan’s position to the international community.

In his post, the official also quoted President Ilham Aliyev regarding the role of Azerbaijani media:

"Today, our media has gained significant influence not only inside the country but also internationally, and I say this sincerely. Today, Azerbaijani media is capable of protecting state interests. It has achieved major success in exposing unfounded accusations against Azerbaijan through arguments, serious analysis, and facts. Our media not only defends state interests but, when necessary, also goes on the offensive."

Hikmet Hajiyev noted that despite complex global and regional developments, ongoing conflicts, and geopolitical challenges, Azerbaijan continues to pursue an independent and principled policy while expanding equal partnerships with international centers of influence.

"We are confident that our media will further expand its position in the global information space while remaining loyal to its principles and continuing its efforts to strengthen patriotism, national solidarity, and the protection of our national interests," the Presidential Assistant added.