YUDASHKIN House to present closing runway show at Azerbaijan Fashion Week

22 July 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On July 22, YUDASHKIN House will close Azerbaijan Fashion Week with the presentation of its new demi-couture collection, AzerNEWS reports.

The collection embodies the aesthetics of the mid-20th century, the culture of elegant social occasions, and the decorative arts of different eras.Together,these influences create the image of a woman who is intellectual, independent, and impeccably elegant.

YUDASHKIN House’s participation in Azerbaijan Fashion Week is more than a runway presentation—it marks the brand’s entry into a new market, an opportunity to connect with new clients, and a long-awaited meeting with those who have been anticipating the House’s arrival in Azerbaijan.

“Azerbaijan Fashion Week is a place where new names emerge while established fashion houses with rich histories come together. It is especially meaningful for us to be here in this context—alongside emerging talents, engaged in a dynamic professional dialogue, and moving with the spirit of the times. YUDASHKIN House continuously observes the contemporary world and evolves with it while remaining true to its unique DNA,” says Galina Yudashkina, Creative Director of YUDASHKIN House.

The event will take place at Sea Breeze, a vibrant destination that reflects today’s lifestyle, where fashion, technology, real estate, and culture coexist.

“YUDASHKIN House views fashion beyond the traditional boundaries of the industry. For us,fashion is part of a broader artistic and cultural landscape that exists at the intersection of art,tourism, real estate development, and new experiences. That is why participating in projects like Azerbaijan Fashion Week is a natural extension of our philosophy and an important step in our international growth,” notes Pyotr Maksakov, Managing Partner of YUDASHKIN House.

Alongside Azerbaijan Fashion Week, the House will present its couture creations, the YUDASHKIN ready-to-wear collection, and introduce visitors to its beauty line at Dome.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.