Russia to restrict imports of Uzbek fruit and vegetables from July 23

22 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia's Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) will introduce temporary restrictions on the import of certain quarantine-controlled agricultural products from Uzbekistan starting July 23.

AzerNEWS reports that the measure targets products supplied by five Uzbek exporters found to have repeatedly violated Russia's phytosanitary regulations.

Rosselkhoznadzor announced the decision in an official statement, saying the restrictions are aimed at preventing the entry of quarantine pests and protecting the country's agricultural and food security.

The import ban covers a range of fresh produce, including white and cauliflower cabbage, onions, dill, parsley, beets, tomatoes, and grapes. These products account for the majority of the restricted shipments from the affected exporters.

According to the Russian regulator, the temporary measures were introduced following an increase in the detection of quarantine organisms in imported consignments. The agency said the restrictions are necessary to safeguard Russia's food security and ensure compliance with national phytosanitary standards.