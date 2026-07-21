Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.27 million
Azerbaijan's population grew by 9,287 people, or 0.1%, in the first five months of the year, bringing the country's total population to 10,271,638, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.
Urban residents accounted for 54.3% of the country's population, while 45.7% lived in rural areas. Men make up 49.8% of the population, while women account for 50.2%.
According to the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, a total of 37,248 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) had returned to Azerbaijan's liberated territories by July 1 under the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by a presidential decree.
As a result, the total number of people living, working, and studying in the liberated territories reached 90,316.
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