Azerbaijan's population exceeds 10.27 million

21 July 2026 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's population grew by 9,287 people, or 0.1%, in the first five months of the year, bringing the country's total population to 10,271,638, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Urban residents accounted for 54.3% of the country's population, while 45.7% lived in rural areas. Men make up 49.8% of the population, while women account for 50.2%.

According to the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, a total of 37,248 former internally displaced persons (IDPs) had returned to Azerbaijan's liberated territories by July 1 under the First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, approved by a presidential decree.

As a result, the total number of people living, working, and studying in the liberated territories reached 90,316.