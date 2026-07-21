IMF approves $690 million tranche for Ukraine under extended fund facility

21 July 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

With this latest release, Ukraine’s total financial assistance under the framework has reached $2.2 billion. The funds are part of a broader four-year, $8.1 billion EFF program originally approved by the IMF in February.

The Executive Board of the IMF authorized the disbursement following the completion of the first review of Ukraine’s 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new loan tranche of approximately $690 million for Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

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