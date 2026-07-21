Federal Chancellor: Germany and Azerbaijan have been significantly affected by major wars

21 July 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

"What gives us confidence here is that only under these conditions can lasting peace, security and stability ultimately be achieved," the Federal Chancellor emphasized.

The political security and economic interests of Germany and Azerbaijan have been significantly affected by major wars, said Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.

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