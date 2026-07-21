President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of the Belgians
President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Philippe, King of the Belgians.
According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:
"Your Majesty,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Belgium.
On this remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and wish the people of Belgium everlasting peace and prosperity."
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