President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of the Belgians

21 July 2026 11:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Philippe, King of the Belgians.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you, and through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Belgium.

On this remarkable day, I convey my best wishes to you and wish the people of Belgium everlasting peace and prosperity."