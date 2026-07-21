President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident that the documents signed today will elevate our relations to a new level

21 July 2026 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

"We had already wished for the start of a strategic dialogue, and we have achieved it," the head of state added.

"I am confident that the documents signed today will elevate our relations to a new level," said President Ilham Aliyev during a joint press conference with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, AzerNEWS reports.

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