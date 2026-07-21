Iran says it struck Amazon data center infrastructure in Bahrain

21 July 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed responsibility for a missile strike targeting the infrastructure of a data center belonging to U.S. technology company Amazon in Bahrain, AzerNEWS reports.

In a statement, the IRGC said the attack was carried out in response to recent U.S. airstrikes on the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant, which it described as a non-military facility under construction in Iran.

"In response to the U.S. military's airstrikes on the Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant, the infrastructure of the data center of the U.S. company Amazon in Bahrain was targeted and destroyed," the statement said.

According to the IRGC, the attack was conducted using several cruise missiles. The claim has not been independently verified, and neither Bahraini authorities nor Amazon had immediately commented on the reported strike.

The latest incident comes amid a renewed escalation between Washington and Tehran. Tensions flared on July 8 after the U.S. launched a series of strikes on Iranian territory, which Washington said were in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz.

Later that day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the ceasefire with Iran. Since then, Tehran has launched a series of missile and drone attacks targeting U.S. military facilities and strategic infrastructure across the Gulf region, including in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman.