Azerbaijan's Sports Capital to host rowing event

21 July 2026 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

On July 24, a rowing event will be held in the city of Gazakh, which has been designated the "Sports Capital", AzerNEWS reports.

The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation.

The athletes will give demonstration performances in rowing shells, kayaks, and canoes on the body of water located within Heydar Aliyev Park.

In addition, local residents and visitors will have the opportunity to try rowing themselves in boats intended for recreational use under the supervision of professional coaches.

The main purpose of the event is to promote water sports in the regions, increase the interest of children and young people in rowing, and contribute to the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

The Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation (AWSF) oversees and supports athletes competing in various water sports disciplines, including rowing (academic rowing), canoeing, kayaking, and other water sports activities aimed at expanding participation and promoting youth development.

The main objectives of the Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation are to develop water sports across Azerbaijan, prepare and support national teams, increase participation among children, teenagers, and young athletes, represent Azerbaijan at international competitions, and promote the popularity and accessibility of water sports.

The federation's athletes regularly participate in international events, including rowing, canoe, and kayak competitions. Azerbaijani athletes have represented the country at various international regattas under the federation's leadership.