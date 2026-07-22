NASA estimates nuclear Mars mission at $2.1B

22 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) planned nuclear-powered mission to Mars is expected to cost approximately $2.1 billion, excluding the scientific project it will transport to the planet, Politico reported on Tuesday, AzerNEWS reports.

"Early cost estimates are approximately $2.1 billion, and NASA will continue refining that figure through the acquisition process," the agency confirmed in a statement. NASA intends to spend $640 million in fiscal 2026, $890 million in 2027, $415 million in 2028, and $180 million in 2029. The estimate does not include SkyFall, which will send three helicopters to Mars to collect scientific data and search for potential water sources.

NASA aims to launch Space Reactor-1 Freedom in late 2028 and is working with the US Department of Energy to design and assemble the reactor, as it also works to return astronauts to the Moon and build a lunar outpost. The spacecraft will reuse equipment developed for the canceled Gateway lunar station.