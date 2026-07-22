Special book exhibition unveiled to mark National Press Day [PHOTOS]

22 July 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Library has launched both a virtual and a traditional book exhibition titled "July 22 – National Press and Journalism Day" to commemorate the 151st anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, AzerNEWS reports.

The exhibitions feature works by Hasan bey Zardabi, the founder of Azerbaijan's national press, as well as publications on the history of the country's media and journalism.

The displays also include Azerbaijani- and foreign-language books highlighting the lives and literary contributions of prominent Azerbaijani intellectuals who played a significant role in the development of the national press.

In addition, visitors can explore photographs and archival materials published in periodicals documenting the evolution of Azerbaijan's journalism.

Those interested in the virtual exhibition can access it through the link provided by the Azerbaijan National Library.

National Press Day is celebrated annually in Azerbaijan on July 22, marking the publication of the country's first Azerbaijani-language newspaper, Akinchi (The Cultivator), founded by the prominent educator and journalist Hasan bey Zardabi on July 22, 1875. The date is widely recognized as the birth of Azerbaijan's national press and has been officially observed as National Press and Journalism Day since 1991.

Although Akinchi was published for only two years, from 1875 to 1877, and produced just 56 issues, it played a transformative role in the development of Azerbaijani journalism. The newspaper promoted education, enlightenment, and public awareness, becoming a platform for leading intellectuals and writers of the period. Its growing influence eventually led the Tsarist authorities to shut it down.

The legacy of Akinchi inspired the emergence of other influential newspapers and magazines to promote education, national identity, and social reform.

Today, National Press Day honors the contributions of journalists and media professionals while recognizing the historic role of the press in shaping Azerbaijan's cultural, intellectual, and public life.

Across the country, the anniversary is marked with commemorative events, exhibitions, conferences, and awards celebrating the development of Azerbaijani journalism.