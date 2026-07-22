Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss expansion of judicial cooperation

22 July 2026 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation led by Pakistan’s Minister of Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik has visited the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan as part of its official visit to the country, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Supreme Court, the delegation was welcomed by Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Chingiz Asgarov, who highlighted the successful development of strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in various fields, including judicial and legal cooperation.

Asgarov noted that relations between the two countries, based on mutual trust and friendship, create favorable conditions for expanding cooperation in the legal sphere.

During the meeting, the Pakistani delegation was briefed on judicial and legal reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, efforts to modernize the court system, implemented innovations, as well as mechanisms for the selection, appointment, and performance evaluation of judges.

Minister Aqeel Malik expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized that further strengthening cooperation in the legal field would contribute to the development of both countries’ judicial systems and promote the exchange of experience.

The sides also exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between the judicial institutions of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.