Azerbaijan, Serbia strengthen military cooperation [PHOTOS]
Pursuant to the Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan signed between the Ministries of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia, a delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Serbia paid a visit to Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
During a meeting at the Institute of Military Management under the National Defense University, the delegation was presented with a briefing on "Geopolitical Aspects of the Conflict," highlighting the experience gained during the 44-day Patriotic War. The delegation was subsequently provided with comprehensive information on the military education system and training process within the Army.
The meeting also featured an exchange of advanced practices regarding the military education systems of both countries, and contemporary approaches applied in this field. In addition, the sides held detailed discussions on other issues of common interest.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides exchanged commemorative gifts and a group photo was taken.
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