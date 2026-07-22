President Ilham Aliyev awards Rauf Abbasov - decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding Rauf Abbasov with the 2nd Class Order "For Service to the Motherland".
The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, Abbasov has been awarded the 2nd Class Order "For Service to the Motherland" in recognition of his long-standing and productive contributions to Azerbaijan's media sector.
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