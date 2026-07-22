Azercell congratulates media professionals on National Press and Journalism Day

22 July 2026 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

"Mediacell" subscribers will receive a complimentary 5 GB mobile internet pack

The history of Azerbaijan's national press began on 22 July 1875 with the publication of “Akinchi”, the country's first Azerbaijani-language newspaper, founded by the prominent educator Hasan bey Zardabi. For more than 150 years, national media has played a vital role in informing the public, promoting social values, and documenting the country's development.

To mark National Press and Journalism Day, Azercell is offering a complimentary 5 GB mobile internet package to all "Mediacell" tariff subscribers. The package will be valid for 30 days from the date of activation.

For more information, please visit: Media Day

On the occasion of National Press and Journalism Day, "Azercell Telecom" LLC extends its sincere congratulations to all media professionals and expresses its appreciation for their dedication, professionalism, and invaluable contribution to keeping society informed through accurate, timely, and reliable journalism.

The company also respectfully honors the memory of journalists Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishov, who lost their lives while carrying out their professional duties in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.