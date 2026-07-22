UK Prime Minister Burnham approves use of British bases for potential U.S. strikes on Iran

22 July 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has approved the continued use of UK military bases for potential U.S. military strikes against Iran, AzerNEWS reports, citing Bloomberg.

According to the information, the decision follows a security meeting convened by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer before leaving office.

During the meeting, ministers reportedly agreed to maintain the existing policy allowing the United States to use the Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean and RAF Fairford in England for operations targeting Iranian missile threats and facilities deemed to pose risks to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to Bloomberg's sources, Burnham, who took office earlier this week, was briefed on the outcome of the meeting and endorsed the decision.

Still, the decisions taken by Starmer proved politically difficult as he came under pressure from the British left to prevent the bases from being used, and from Trump to expand the U.K.’s role supporting the war.