Azerbaijan mutually exempts diplomatic passport holders from visa requirements with Sudan

22 July 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

The agreement was signed on May 19, 2026, in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the relevant "Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Sudan on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders". The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Diplomatic passport holders between Azerbaijan and Sudan have been mutually exempted from visa requirements.

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