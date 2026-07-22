First AI-assisted historical film on Sultan Hasan Bahadur premiered in country [PHOTOS]

22 July 2026 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The historical film "Sultan Hasan Bahadur," produced by order of Azerbaijan Television (AzTV) and featuring artistic visuals created for the first time through artificial intelligence, has been presented to audiences at the Nizami Cinema Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event began with the performance of the Azerbaijan National Anthem. A minute of silence was then observed in memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

A video presentation dedicated to the activities and projects of Azerbaijan Television was also shown during the event.

The film was directed by Mecit Güven, with the screenplay written by Sarvar Bayramov, Mahir Garibov, and Sevda Huseyn.

The scientific advisers of the project are Sabuhi Ahmadov and Konul Imamverdiyeva, the composer is Vugar Jamalzade, the production designer is Reyhan Aslanova, and the producers are Sarvar Bayramov and Ercan Kaya.

Speaking before the screening, Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova noted that the film stands out due to several important features. She stressed that the project is significant for highlighting the life and legacy of Sultan Hasan Bahadur, one of the prominent figures in Azerbaijani history, and contributes to strengthening national identity.

Yusifova also highlighted the film's innovative use of artificial intelligence in creating visual elements. She said that the integration of AI into creative industries is an inevitable process and should be viewed as one of the new forms of artistic expression. According to her, the technology makes film production more accessible and economically efficient. She added that the Culture Ministry supports projects created through both traditional and modern technologies and considers Sultan Hasan Bahadur a successful example.

Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC Rovshan Mammadov said that the "We Are Proud of Our History" project was launched two years ago and systematic work has been carried out in this direction.

He noted that producing high-quality historical films is one of the project’s main principles. The film about Uzun Hasan is based entirely on historical facts, was completed in four months, and has a runtime of 37 minutes.

The film portrays the rise of Sultan Hasan Bahadur (Uzun Hasan), the powerful ruler of the Ag Qoyunlu state, as well as the political intelligence and diplomatic achievements of his mother, Sara Khatun, regarded as one of the first female diplomats of the East.

The film combines historical facts with the visual capabilities of artificial intelligence. As the first production in Azerbaijan Television's historical documentary series "We Are Proud of Our History," the film was co-produced with Turkiye's Patik Production company.

The project highlights Uzun Hasan not only as a skilled statesman but also as a talented military commander who lived in the 15th century. It also focuses on Sara Khatun's diplomatic activities and courageous struggle.

Mammadov noted that artificial intelligence is among the technologies attracting particular interest, especially among young people, adding that these tools make it possible to present history in a more engaging and impactful way.

He underlined that preserving history and passing it on to future generations is one of Azerbaijan Television's main missions. The film is dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijani martyrs who gave their lives for the country's territorial integrity.

Photo Credits: Azerbaijan Television (AzTV)