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Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Italy remains Azerbaijan's largest oil export market with 58% share

22 July 2026 21:46 (UTC+04:00)
Italy remains Azerbaijan's largest oil export market with 58% share
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan exported 5.915 million metric tons of crude oil to Italy during the January–June period of 2026, reaffirming the country’s position as Azerbaijan’s largest crude oil export destination despite a decline in shipments compared with the previous year, AzerNEWS reports.

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