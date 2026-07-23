President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Egypt

23 July 2026 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, to all the people of Egypt on the occasion of July 23 – Revolution Day.

The current level of Azerbaijani-Egyptian interstate relations, which are developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect, is gratifying.

I am confident that, through our joint efforts, the friendly relations between our countries, bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop and expand along an upward trajectory in line with the will of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt."