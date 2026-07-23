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Thursday, July 23, 2026

Azeri Light oil price surpasses $100 per barrel in Italy’s Augusta Port

23 July 2026 10:30 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil price surpasses $100 per barrel in Italy’s Augusta Port
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil delivered to Italy’s Augusta port on a CIF basis increased by $1.83, or 1.85 percent, reaching $100.56 per barrel, AzerNEWS reports.

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