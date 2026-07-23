Araghchi: Our defense principle is 'eye for eye'
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Wednesday that the country's defense doctrine is "an eye for an eye," in the wake of United States President Donald Trump's threats, AzerNEWS reports.
"Any aggression against Iran, including our infrastructure, will compel a powerful and decisive response," Araghchi wrote in a post on his X account, adding that "those who contribute to such aggression, whatever the kind of support, will also be considered as legitimate targets."
Earlier in the day, Trump threatened Tehran with attacks on Iranian bridges and power plants, and warned that Iran will "pay a big price" for killing US troops.
On the other hand, Iran threatened to target the region's energy infrastructure if attacked.
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