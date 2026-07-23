Sabah FC secures win over KuPS in UEFA Champions League Qualifier [PHOTOS]

23 July 2026 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's Sabah FC secured a 1-0 victory over Finland's KuPS in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League second qualifying round, AzerNEWS reports.

The match, played at Bank Respublika Arena, saw the Azerbaijani champions claim a slender advantage ahead of the return fixture. Sabah's lone goal proved enough to separate the sides in a closely contested encounter.

The second leg will be played in Finland on July 28, where KuPS will look to overturn the deficit and Sabah will aim to secure a place in the next round of the competition.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League is actively underway, having kicked off its qualifying rounds in July 2026.

The tournament will feature 36 teams in the league phase, culminating in the final at the Estadio Metropolitanoin Madrid, Spain, on June 5, 2027.