Azerbaijan transports $1 billion worth of cargo by sea in first half of 2026
In January-June 2026, Azerbaijan transported 441,700 tons of cargo by sea worth $1.004 billion. Compared with the same period of 2025, the value of cargo transported by sea decreased by...
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