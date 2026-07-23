Azerbaijan transports $1 billion worth of cargo by sea in first half of 2026

23 July 2026 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In January-June 2026, Azerbaijan transported 441,700 tons of cargo by sea worth $1.004 billion. Compared with the same period of 2025, the value of cargo transported by sea decreased by...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!