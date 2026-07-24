Cheb Khaled receives star on Sea Breeze Walk of Fame ahead of Dream Fest 2026 [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Music legend Cheb Khaled has become the latest internationally acclaimed artist to receive a star on the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame in Baku ahead of his performance at Dream Fest 2026, AzerNEWS reports citing Trend Life.

The ceremonial unveiling took place as Azerbaijan hosts the third edition of the international music festival, bringing together renowned performers from around the world.

Cheb Khaled, the legendary Algerian singer, one of the most celebrated figures in rai music and the voice behind the global hit Aicha, attended the ceremony to unveil his personalized star, honoring his outstanding contribution to the international music scene.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cheb Khaled praised the beauty and hospitality of Baku, where he arrived with his family. He also shared his excitement about performing at Dream Fest 2026 and thanked the organizers for recognizing his contribution to world music with a star on the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame.

The Sea Breeze Walk of Fame pays tribute to outstanding figures from the worlds of music, film, and the arts. The promenade features stars dedicated to renowned personalities including Muslim Magomayev, Vagif Mustafazadeh, Anar Mammadkhanov, Tamara Sinyavskaya, Nani Bregvadze, Engelbert Humperdinck, Alessandro Safina, Steven Seagal, The Jacksons, Dr. Alban, Original Enigma Voices, C.C. Catch, Gianni Russo, Ricky Martin, Farrukh Zakirov, Vakhtang Kikabidze, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Thomas Anders, Nicole Scherzinger, Jack Savoretti, Rafet El Roman, Will Smith, J Balvin, Mahmut Orhan, Kevin McCoy, Secret Service, Haddaway, Kosheen, In-Grid, and Kerem Bürsin.

Running from July 23 to 26 on the Caspian coast in Baku, Dream Fest 2026 is expected to attract music lovers with four days of concerts, spectacular performances, and entertainment at the Sea Breeze resort.

This year's edition features an international lineup spanning multiple genres and generations. Among the headline acts are British singer John Newman, American R&B and hip-hop artist Ty Dolla $ign, rap icon Busta Rhymes, Cheb Khaled, and popular Turkish performers EDIS and Zeynep Bastık.

The festival will also bring together Thomas Nevergreen, Egor Kreed, Lucy Chebotina, Stas Mikhailov, JONY, Ani Lorak, Artik & Asti, EMIN, Alessandro Safina, Jah Khalib, Alsou, Emre Altuğ, Rozovye Rozy, Brandon Stone, Andru Donalds (ENIGMA), Jaman T, Jamal, Aygun Kazimova, Elnur Huseynov, Ellai, Nigar Jamal, Orkhan Zeynalli, Tunzala Agayeva, Misha Miller, ANDRO, Aysel, Faig Agayev, Roza Zargarli, LVBEL C5, Dilara Kazimova, Sevanna, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, SABI, and many others, with organizers promising additional surprise announcements.

The festival will be hosted by television presenter and blogger Regina Todorenko alongside Azerbaijani TV host and producer Murad Dadashov.

In addition to concerts, Dream Fest 2026 offers visitors a full entertainment experience, including a red carpet, celebrity meet-and-greets, Sea Breeze Walk of Fame star unveiling ceremonies, themed parties, and activities for guests of all ages.

Organizers say the festival is set to be one of the region's biggest music events of the summer, uniting global stars, emerging talent, and thousands of fans on the shores of the Caspian Sea.