IFFHS: Lionel Messi named best player of 2026 FIFA World Cup

23 July 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Lionel Messi has been named the best player of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), AzerNEWS reports.

The Argentine forward received the organization's top individual honour after an outstanding tournament campaign with the national team.

The award was determined by its overall performance index, which evaluates players using weighted match ratings, goals, assists and their influence during the knockout stages of the competition.

After analysing performances throughout the tournament, IFFHS placed Messi at the top of the ranking.

Messi featured in all seven of Argentina's matches at the World Cup, playing 626 minutes. He recorded eight goals and four assists, directly contributing to 12 goals during Argentina’s run to the final. His consistent impact in crucial matches was a key factor behind IFFHS's decision.

The federation highlighted that Messi's performances in the knockout rounds played a major role in Argentina's progress, with his statistical impact placing him above all other players assessed in the IFFHS ranking.

This latest recognition adds another historic achievement to Messi's international career, following his World Cup triumph with Argentina in 2022.

At 39 years old, the captain once again proved his ability to perform at the highest level of world football.