From Baku to Texas: How 10-year-old Azerbaijani swimmer is finding his way to world-class swimming [PHOTOS]

23 July 2026 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

In modern sport, talent is only a starting point. What comes next depends on systematic training, skilled guidance, and an athlete's ability to learn from the best while staying true to his own foundation. That is exactly the principle behind the development of 10-year-old Azerbaijani swimmer Rauf Khasayev, who this summer took part in an international training camp led by one of the most respected figures in world swimming — Bob Bowman.

Bowman is best known as the longtime coach of the most decorated Olympian in the history of sport, Michael Phelps. Today he heads the men's team at the University of Texas at Austin, widely regarded as one of the strongest collegiate programs in the United States and a consistent producer of world-class athletes.

For Rauf, taking part in this program marked an important milestone in his athletic development. Yet the trip to the United States is only one part of a much greater effort that has been underway for several years.

The Foundation Built at Home

Behind every young athlete who reaches the international stage stands someone who makes decisions, day after day, that shape their development. It is the coach who builds technique, structures the training process, helps the athlete push through difficult periods, and keeps motivation alive.

For Rauf, that person has been his first and current coach, Ruslan Gatamkhanov, from day one.

Under his guidance, Rauf began swimming and continues to train to this day. He currently represents Aquanetix Performance Lab, where Ruslan Gatamkhanov serves as head coach.

At the club, training is built around the athlete's long-term development. Strong emphasis is placed not only on refining technique and physical conditioning, but also on building athletic discipline and mental resilience, teaching athletes to analyze their own performance, and gradually adapting them to the demands of modern competitive sport.

One of the guiding principles at Aquanetix Performance Lab is openness to international experience. Taking part in training camps and educational programs abroad is not treated as a substitute for everyday training, but as an opportunity to encounter the world's best practices and then fold them into the club's overall training system.

That is why every international trip becomes a continuation of the work carried out at home every day.

Experience You Can't Get in a Single Pool

Over the past several years, Rauf has steadily gained exposure to different schools of world swimming.

One important milestone was training at the British club Hamilton Aquatics in Dubai, where he took part in sessions led by Dan Wallace — an Olympian, Olympic relay silver medalist with Team Great Britain, and a multiple-time World and European Championship medalist.

Working with Wallace gave Rauf a firsthand look at the British training system, known for its strong emphasis on technical efficiency, competitive discipline, and an individualized approach to athlete development.

Another key element of his preparation has been the annual training camps at Tenerife Top Training in Spain, where Rauf takes part in an international program led by Swedish specialist Glenn Christiansen — a former Olympian and coach who has worked for many years with promising athletes from around the world.

Over the years, Tenerife Top Training has become one of Europe's leading venues for developing swimmers, and participation in its programs allows young athletes to exchange experience and train in an international environment.

Learning From the Best

International masterclasses and educational programs featuring leading figures in world swimming have been an equally important part of Rauf's development.

In recent years, Rauf has taken part in events where Olympic champion and world record holder Adam Peaty, Olympic champion and multiple world champion James Guy, Olympic medalist and European champion Abbie Wood, Olympic champion and multiple Olympic medalist Kyle Chalmers, two-time Olympic silver medalist and world champion Siobhan Haughey, multiple world champion Daiya Seto, Olympic silver medalist and world champion Milorad Čavić, and two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga have shared their experience.

Programs like these give young athletes not only a chance to watch the world's strongest swimmers at work, but also insight into how their training, recovery, competition preparation, and mental conditioning are structured ahead of major international events.

This accumulated international experience became the foundation for the next step — taking part in Bob Bowman's program in the United States.

Texas: A Look Inside One of the World's Strongest Training Systems

In the summer of 2026, Rauf Khasayev took part in an international training camp held at the University of Texas at Austin under the guidance of Bob Bowman — one of the most respected specialists in world swimming.

For many years, Bowman's name has been associated with the highest achievements in world sport. It was under his guidance that Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian in history with 23 Olympic gold medals, trained. Today Bowman leads the University of Texas men's program, one of the strongest collegiate teams in the United States and a regular producer of world-class athletes and national team members.

For young swimmers, taking part in a program like this is a chance to see how training is structured at one of the highest levels in modern swimming.

But the camp's program was not limited to working with Bob Bowman alone.

Over the course of the week, participants trained and interacted with active leaders of American swimming. Among the guest athletes was Carson Foster — an Olympic medalist, multiple World Championship medalist, and one of the strongest individual medley swimmers competing for the United States today.

Erin Gemmell, a member of the U.S. national team, winner of international competitions, and one of America's most promising athletes in the middle- and long-distance freestyle events, also shared her experience with participants.

Another guest of the program was Luke Hobson — an Olympic relay champion, world champion, and one of the leading figures in the American freestyle school.

A particularly memorable part of the program was a meeting with Josh Davis — a three-time Olympic champion, two-time Olympic silver medalist, and one of the most decorated American swimmers of his generation. During the conversation, he spoke to the young athletes about preparing for the Olympic Games, the role of discipline, mental resilience, and the importance of team spirit on the path to high achievement.

For Rauf, one of the most memorable moments of the trip was meeting Bob Bowman in person. During their meeting, the American coach warmly welcomed the young athlete from Azerbaijan, noting that he is always glad to see children willing to travel thousands of kilometers for the chance to learn, improve, and grow in the sport.

This meeting was a fitting close to another stage of preparation — one that brought together experience from different countries, different coaching schools, and different generations of outstanding athletes.

Experience That Comes Back Home

Despite the packed international schedule, the philosophy behind Rauf's training remains unchanged.

Every training camp, masterclass, or trip abroad is treated not as a stand-alone chapter, but as an opportunity to gain new knowledge that later becomes part of the everyday training process.

After returning from the United States, Rauf resumed training at Aquanetix Performance Lab. It is here that the experience gained during international trips is analyzed and gradually woven into the training process. New drills, technical elements, and approaches to developing speed, endurance, and competitive mindset are adapted to fit the athlete's age, individual characteristics, and long-term development plan.

This approach preserves the integrity of the training process: rather than replacing the club's own system with a patchwork of outside methods, it enriches that system with the best practices from around the world.

According to Rauf's family, this is precisely the role played by his first and current coach, Ruslan Gatamkhanov.

“We are sincerely grateful to every specialist Rauf has had the chance to work with. Each of them gave him new experience, new knowledge, and a chance to look at swimming from a different angle. But the most important person on this journey remains his first and current coach. For Rauf, he is not just a coach.

He is a mentor, a guide, and someone who is there with him every day, helping him make the right decisions, supporting him through difficult moments, and genuinely celebrating every success. That is why everything he learns through international programs becomes part of one unified training system that the two of them continue to build together.”

The Next Step

Rauf Khasayev's story is not the story of one lucky trip or a chance encounter with famous names.

Over the course of several years, he has steadily gained experience with the British, European, and American schools of swimming, taken part in masterclasses led by Olympic and world champions, trained every year at international training centers, and earned the opportunity to work in the program of one of the most renowned coaches of our time.

Yet the foundation of his athletic development remains his everyday work at home — at Aquanetix Performance Lab, where, under Ruslan Gatamkhanov's guidance, the long-term training program continues to unfold.

Rauf's story shows that a young athlete's modern path is not built around a single trip or a headline moment. It is built from daily work, trust between athlete and coach, family support, and a constant willingness to keep learning.

It is precisely this combination a strong foundation, openness to international experience, and a consistent training system that allows young athletes to develop with confidence and represent Azerbaijan with pride on the international stage.

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