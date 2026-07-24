ASA futsal team reaches European Universities Games semifinals [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The futsal team of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) has advanced to the semifinals of the European Universities Games currently taking place in Salerno, Italy, AzerNEWS reports.

The team secured its place in the last four after defeating a Portuguese side 3–1 in the quarterfinals.

ASA's participation in the European Universities Games is being organized by the Azerbaijan Student Football Federation with the support of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the Trade Union of Education Workers of Azerbaijan, the Association of Azerbaijan Trade Unions Sports Organizations, and the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

The European Universities Games (EUG) is the largest multi-sport competition for university students in Europe. Organized every two years by the European University Sports Association (EUSA), the Games bring together student-athletes representing universities from across the continent, promoting sporting excellence alongside education, cultural exchange, and international cooperation

First held in 2012 in Córdoba, Spain, the European Universities Games have since become one of the continent's premier university sporting events.

The 2026 edition, the eighth in the history of the Games, is being hosted in Salerno, Italy, from July 18 to August 1.

Around 4,000 student-athletes and officials from approximately 400 universities across Europe are expected to participate in the 2026 Games.

Student-athletes are currently competing for medals in 13 sports: 3x3 basketball, basketball, badminton, beach handball, beach volleyball, football, futsal, handball, padel, rugby sevens, table tennis, tennis, and volleyball.

The event also includes demonstrations of inclusive sports, reflecting EUSA's commitment to accessibility and diversity.

The 2026 edition is being held under the slogan "Passion Never Ends," reflecting the values of fair play, friendship, inclusion, and lifelong learning.

Beyond the competition itself, the European Universities Games aim to strengthen international ties between universities while encouraging young athletes to balance academic achievement with sporting success.