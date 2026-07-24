Israel to supply backbone of Greece's new air defense network

24 July 2026 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Greece's Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) is expected to give final approval on Thursday to a €3.5 billion ($4 billion) defense agreement with Israel for the procurement of a multi-layered air defense system and several types of drones, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, AzerNEWS reports.

The council had already granted preliminary approval to the project earlier this year and is now expected to endorse the final procurement contracts.

The deal forms part of Greece's plans to establish a comprehensive air and missile defense network known as "Achilles Shield." The system is expected to integrate anti-ballistic, anti-aircraft and anti-drone capabilities, with Israeli radar and missile technologies supplied by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) serving as its core components.

The acquisition is part of Athens' broader military modernization program, under which the Greek government plans to invest approximately €28 billion ($31.95 billion) by 2036 to strengthen its armed forces.

In addition to the Israeli defense package, Greece intends to procure up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the United States, as well as new frigates from France and Italy, as it continues to modernize its military capabilities amid evolving regional security challenges.