Romanian F-16 shoots down unidentified drone after airspace violation

24 July 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet has shot down an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) after it entered the country's airspace, AzerNEWS reports.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced the incident on the social media platform X.

"At around 11:00 a.m. today, the pilot of a Romanian Air Force F-16 fighter jet destroyed a drone that had violated our country's airspace," the president wrote.

According to Dan, authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify the origin of the drone.