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Friday, July 24, 2026

Azerbaijan's rice imports decline as trade surplus expands in first half of 2026

24 July 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's rice imports decline as trade surplus expands in first half of 2026
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan imported 25,608 metric tons of rice worth $22.51 million during the first six months of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Customs Committee. Compared with the same period last year, rice imports declined by...

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