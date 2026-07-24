Azerbaijan appoints Rashad Mammadov ambassador to Uzbekistan

24 July 2026 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

By another decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Mammadov has been recalled from the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Türkiye.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

Rashad Mammadov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.

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