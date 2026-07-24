Azerbaijan appoints Rashad Mammadov ambassador to Uzbekistan
Rashad Mammadov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The text of the document was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.
By another decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Mammadov has been recalled from the post of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Türkiye.
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