States assisting military actions against Iran may face retaliation, Araghchi says

24 July 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that any country participating in U.S. military operations against Iran or assisting in strikes on the country could become a "legitimate target" for Iran's armed forces, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Araghchi said Tehran reserves the right to take measures in self-defense and will hold internationally accountable all parties.

The minister said that attacks carried out while diplomatic efforts were underway could undermine confidence in negotiations and peaceful dispute-resolution mechanisms.

Araghchi added that failure by the international community to respond to alleged violations of international law could encourage their repetition, adding that responsibility extends beyond direct perpetrators to those providing political, military, or intelligence support.

The Iranian foreign minister also called on SCO member states to support diplomacy and advocate for respect for the sovereignty of nations.

U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran on February 28. Following a temporary ceasefire agreement, Washington resumed strikes on Iran in July, alleging that Tehran had violated commitments related to the security of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.