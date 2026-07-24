Kazakhstan presses ahead with key rail link for Middle Corridor

24 July 2026 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Construction of Kazakhstan's 323.3-kilometer Moyintsy–Kyzyljar railway line is progressing steadily, with the new route set to strengthen the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) and enhance the country's transit and export potential, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport, the railway will pass through the Ulytau and Karaganda regions, providing a more efficient freight connection along one of Eurasia's key trade corridors.

Construction is proceeding on schedule, with 93% of excavation works already completed. So far, workers have laid 202.5 kilometers of track, built 96 culverts and seven bridges, while around 2,000 specialists and 700 pieces of construction equipment are currently involved in the project.

Once commissioned, the new railway will shorten freight transportation along the Middle Corridor by 149 kilometers, eliminating the need to change locomotive traction at the Moyintsy and Zharyk stations. The project is also expected to significantly reduce cargo delivery times and improve the efficiency of rail transport between Asia and Europe.

The railway forms part of Kazakhstan's broader efforts to expand the capacity of the Middle Corridor, which has gained increasing strategic importance as an alternative Eurasian trade route linking China, Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Europe.