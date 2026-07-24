Kyiv erupts in explosions as Russia launches new missile barrage

24 July 2026 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia's armed forces launched a missile attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, on Friday, according to local authorities, AzerNEWS reports.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard across the city as Ukrainian air defense systems engaged incoming missiles.

"Explosions are occurring in the city. Air defense forces are operating in the capital," Klitschko wrote on his social media account.

The Ukrainian Air Force also confirmed that multiple high-speed aerial targets were heading toward Kyiv.

"Several high-speed targets are moving in the direction of Kyiv," the military said in an official statement.

Explosions were also reported in the surrounding Kyiv region as the attack unfolded. No immediate information was available regarding casualties or damage.