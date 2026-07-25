Russia to wait for US proposals on ending Ukraine war

25 July 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia will wait for the United States to suggest new options for ending the war in Ukraine, AzerNEWS reports.

"We will wait for new proposals. The Americans are sincere, President [Donald] Trump is sincere, and his negotiators are sincere in their desire to actually come up with some options that are acceptable to everyone," Peskov told Russian news outlet Vesti.

Furthermore, the press secretary stressed that Moscow is aware that Washington continues to "pump weapons" into Kyiv, but insisted that Russia shoud use the US' "dualism" regarding Ukraine to its advantage.