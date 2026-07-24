Azerbaijan's SECURE model presented at UNESCO World Heritage Committee

24 July 2026 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan Presents the SECURE Model for Post-Conflict Cultural Recovery at UNESCO's 48th World Heritage Committee Session, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in Busan, Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organized an international panel titled "Sustainable and Empowering Cultural Revitalization (SECURE) Model: Best Practices for Post-Conflict Cultural Recovery."

According to the Ministry of Culture, representatives of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, ICCROM, ICOMOS, and ICESCO participated in the event.

During the panel, Azerbaijan presented its SECURE model to the international community of experts, highlighting the country’s approach to the protection, restoration, and revitalization of cultural heritage in the post-conflict period. The fact that the model was discussed on one of UNESCO's most prestigious platforms reflects the growing international interest in and confidence in Azerbaijan's experience in this field.

Opening the panel, Sabina Hajiyeva, Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, spoke about the restoration and cultural revitalization efforts being carried out in the territories liberated from occupation. She noted that the SECURE model is an innovative approach based on Azerbaijan's practical experience and has the potential to be applied in other post-conflict countries.

The panel was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Ambassador and Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegate to UNESCO. Representatives of international organizations discussed key issues related to post-conflict cultural heritage protection, institutional cooperation, capacity building, and the involvement of local communities in recovery processes. Speakers outlined that the SECURE model represents a promising platform for international cooperation and expressed support for expanding collaboration on its implementation and methodological development in different countries.

Note that the SECURE model was first introduced at the 13th World Urban Forum, held in Baku in 2026.

The organization of a dedicated panel on the model during the UNESCO World Heritage Committee session is regarded as another significant indication of the international recognition of Azerbaijan's experience in post-conflict cultural heritage restoration.