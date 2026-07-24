Azerbaijan moves to strengthen digital payments infrastructure with visa

24 July 2026 18:08 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held discussions with Visa on further expanding the country's digital payments infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by the CBA, Deputy Governor Vusal Khalilov met with Sergiy Martinchuk, Visa's newly appointed Senior Vice President and Country Manager for the CIS, Southeast Europe, Central Asia, and the Caucasus.

The meeting focused on expanding Azerbaijan's digital payments infrastructure, optimizing the costs associated with payment acceptance, strengthening fraud prevention efforts, and improving risk management mechanisms across the payments sector.

The sides also exchanged views on future initiatives aimed at further enhancing the security and efficiency of digital payments in the country.