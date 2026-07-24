Azerbaijani culture summer school participants visit State University of Culture and Arts [PHOTOS]

24 July 2026 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A meeting with participants of the "Azerbaijani Culture Summer School" project has been held at the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts (ASUCA), AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized as part of an initiative launched by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan under the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Head of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan Akif Marifli noted that the project aims to strengthen the historical and cultural ties between the two countries and contribute to passing on their shared heritage to future generations.

Speaking at the event, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Professor Jeyran Mahmudova highlighted the deep historical and cultural connections between the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples. She stressed the importance of such initiatives in promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and expanding mutual cultural cooperation.

As part of the program, project participants were introduced to the university's activities and educational environment. Faculty members and students of the university presented creative performances, including a pantomime show, stage acting demonstrations, and examples of stage movement and choreography.

The "Azerbaijani Culture Summer School" project is aimed at familiarizing participants with Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, artistic traditions, and creative fields while further strengthening cultural links between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.